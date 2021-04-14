Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

BDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

