Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,180,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 72,346 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after buying an additional 994,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 397,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

BDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

