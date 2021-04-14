Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BNTGY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNTGY traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.