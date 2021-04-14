Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BNTGY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

BNTGY traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

