Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Brighthouse Financial worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

