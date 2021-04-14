Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Holdings Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 478,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Brinker International worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 739.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 408,483 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 96,095 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EAT. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

