Bristow Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,744 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 17,729% compared to the average volume of 21 put options.
Shares of NYSE:VTOL traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.59. 792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,196. Bristow Group has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $789.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.37.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). Bristow Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter.
About Bristow Group
Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.
