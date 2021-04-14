Bristow Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,744 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 17,729% compared to the average volume of 21 put options.

Shares of NYSE:VTOL traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.59. 792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,196. Bristow Group has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $789.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). Bristow Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 350.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.