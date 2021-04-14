Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $950.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTVCY. Zacks Investment Research cut Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

BTVCY opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.02. Britvic has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

