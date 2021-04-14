Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,942,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,854 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.67% of Brixmor Property Group worth $81,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 29,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,279,000 after buying an additional 2,641,511 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,027,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,005,000 after buying an additional 679,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

BRX stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.