Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) is Prairiewood Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,209 shares during the period. Broadmark Realty Capital comprises about 3.2% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRMK remained flat at $$10.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRMK. JMP Securities began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

