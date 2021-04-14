Brokerages Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.92 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDRX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after buying an additional 653,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,580,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,788,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 271,129 shares in the last quarter.

MDRX stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

