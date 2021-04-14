Brokerages Anticipate ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. ArcBest reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $5.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ArcBest by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ARCB stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.09. 2,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,541. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.