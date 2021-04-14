Brokerages Anticipate F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. F.N.B. posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $42,468,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $10,461,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 581.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 883,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 753,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 383,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 380,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.