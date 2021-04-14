Brokerages Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. ICF International posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.56 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICF International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

ICFI traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $91.46. The company had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,302. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a 1 year low of $51.48 and a 1 year high of $93.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,494 shares of company stock valued at $928,027 over the last ninety days. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

