Brokerages Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to post $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. PerkinElmer posted sales of $652.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $4.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

PKI stock opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day moving average of $135.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $76.38 and a 52 week high of $162.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

