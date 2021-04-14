Brokerages Anticipate Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth $224,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 14.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 208,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 628,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 156,163 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAHC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,779. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $984.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $28.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

