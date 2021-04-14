Brokerages Anticipate Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.16. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $51.85. 5,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 851,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,863,000 after purchasing an additional 89,790 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,924 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 244,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 164,169 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 262,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

