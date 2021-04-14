Brokerages Anticipate SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.89 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) will report $100.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.50 million. SVMK reported sales of $88.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year sales of $440.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.45 million to $441.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $525.37 million, with estimates ranging from $511.82 million to $544.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

In other SVMK news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $75,301.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $459,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,253 in the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SVMK by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,624,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,046,000 after buying an additional 410,668 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SVMK by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,469,000 after buying an additional 603,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,998,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVMK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,321,000 after buying an additional 29,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of SVMK by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,291,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,992,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVMK stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. 14,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,263. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

