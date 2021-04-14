Brokerages Expect Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.19. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENBL. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 132,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,961. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

