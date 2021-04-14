Brokerages Expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to Announce $2.72 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89. Medifast posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medifast will report full year earnings of $10.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The business had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million.

Several research firms have commented on MED. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Medifast by 109.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 315,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $29,448,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 78,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,382,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in Medifast by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MED traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,645. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $279.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.30%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

