Brokerages Expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Announce $2.64 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.26. Moderna posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 854.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $10.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,279,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,726,913. Moderna has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $2,341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,494,868 shares in the company, valued at $760,419,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $864,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,701,566 shares of company stock valued at $829,675,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.