Brokers Issue Forecasts for CarMax, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CarMax in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

CarMax stock opened at $130.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $136.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average of $107.97.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,323 shares of company stock valued at $27,761,266. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in CarMax by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

