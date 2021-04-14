Brokers Issue Forecasts for Janus Henderson Group plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Janus Henderson Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

JHG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.49.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

