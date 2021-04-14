Brokers Issue Forecasts for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.94. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

JPM opened at $154.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

