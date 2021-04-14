Brokers Issue Forecasts for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Moelis & Company in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of MC opened at $52.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after buying an additional 637,073 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,984,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,819,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,827,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 827,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,700,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 741,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,686,000 after buying an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $3,937,576.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,599.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,029.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,091 shares of company stock worth $31,353,214 in the last ninety days. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

