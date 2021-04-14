Brokers Issue Forecasts for Roxgold Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ROX)

Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Roxgold in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Roxgold (TSE:ROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$94.05 million for the quarter.

