Brokers Issue Forecasts for Twist Bioscience Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

TWST has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

TWST opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 75,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total transaction of $13,239,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,522,787.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $4,008,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,080,566.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,056,101. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

