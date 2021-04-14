Brokers Issue Forecasts for Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. The stock has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 21.97. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.06 and a 12-month high of C$9.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$34,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,327.58. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 8,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$51,079.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,192,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,715,345.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,943 shares of company stock worth $735,585.

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

