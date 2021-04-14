Brokers Offer Predictions for EXFO Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXFO)

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EXFO in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXFO. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO opened at $3.94 on Monday. EXFO has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.87 million, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

