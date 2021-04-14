Brokers Offer Predictions for Fulton Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

FULT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth $1,022,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,095,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

