Brokers Offer Predictions for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nomad Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$1.80 to C$1.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

TSE NSR opened at C$0.96 on Wednesday. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$1.89. The firm has a market cap of C$541.94 million and a PE ratio of 19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

