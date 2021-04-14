Brokers Offer Predictions for Osisko Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08).

A number of other analysts have also commented on OSK. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.08.

Osisko Mining stock opened at C$3.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.19. Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.40.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.94 per share, with a total value of C$56,742.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 419,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,232,742. Also, Senior Officer Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,232,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,651,687.80. In the last quarter, insiders bought 54,300 shares of company stock valued at $160,142 and sold 254,134 shares valued at $782,140.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

