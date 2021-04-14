Brokers Set Expectations for Capital One Financial Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

COF stock opened at $132.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.