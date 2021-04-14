Brokers Set Expectations for Conagra Brands, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

