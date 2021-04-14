Brokers Set Expectations for Redwood Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

