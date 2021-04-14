Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Brown-Forman Co. (NASDAQ:BF/B) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.92 and last traded at $72.50. Approximately 1,041,238 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $72.24.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.1795 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.