Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.61

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.61 and last traded at $67.53, with a volume of 569492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.98.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get Bruker alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $627.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,481 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Bruker by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bruker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,051,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.