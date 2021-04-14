Bruker Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,311 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,917% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Get Bruker alerts:

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35. Bruker has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $627.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,464 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Bruker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,247,000 after purchasing an additional 176,248 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 358,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.