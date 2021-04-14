BSCView Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.29 Million (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BSCView has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. BSCView has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00066074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00265603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.03 or 0.00720505 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00026025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,090.77 or 0.99187997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.14 or 0.00851670 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

