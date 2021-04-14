BTIG Research Increases PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $110.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.80% from the stock’s previous close.

PAR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

PAR Technology stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,918. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 113,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,333,000 after acquiring an additional 191,722 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $2,913,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

