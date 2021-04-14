BTSE (BTSE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $299,669.00

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, BTSE has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. BTSE has a market cap of $10.98 million and approximately $299,669.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTSE coin can now be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00004031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00066414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00266583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.60 or 0.00718788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,948.58 or 0.99039663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $547.36 or 0.00875079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BTSE

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom . The official website for BTSE is www.btse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

BTSE Coin Trading

