BTU Protocol (BTU) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,167.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 46.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $45.12 million and approximately $3,167.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000800 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00062095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00018942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00088522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.97 or 0.00632345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00032581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00036722 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.