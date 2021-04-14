Builders FirstSource Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,988 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 732% compared to the typical daily volume of 359 put options.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.06.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 293,001 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 421,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 231,772 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 95,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

