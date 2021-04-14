Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $30.56.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

