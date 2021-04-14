Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Buscar stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,840. Buscar has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

Get Buscar alerts:

Buscar Company Profile

Buscar Company focuses on buying, breeding, racing, and selling thoroughbreds. It intends to acquire horses for racing in stake races. The company was formerly known as Buscar Oil, Inc and changed its name to Buscar Company in June 2015. Buscar Company was founded in 2010 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Buscar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buscar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.