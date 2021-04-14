Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Buscar stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,840. Buscar has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.
Buscar Company Profile
