Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 1,134 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.38. 94,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,886,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.15 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

