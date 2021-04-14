Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 914 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,369,631 shares of company stock worth $377,025,696. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.16. 429,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,517,816. The company has a market cap of $866.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $168.34 and a one year high of $315.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.02 and a 200 day moving average of $273.11.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut Facebook from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.28.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.