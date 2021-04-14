Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 1,060 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $389.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,936. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.