Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 517 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $250.04. 33,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,707. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.57.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,054 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

