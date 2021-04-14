Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the period. Nucor makes up approximately 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Nucor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Nucor by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 33,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.90. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

