Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Decreases Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,330 shares during the period. Infosys makes up about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,506. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

